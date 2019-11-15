Retail sales show pockets of strength

Retail sales bounced back in October after a disappointing tally in September, showing a 3.7% Y/Y gain when the auto and gas categories are backed out.

The category that captures e-commerce sales sizzled with a 14.3% Y/Y jump in October, while grocery stores (+0.4% M/M, +3.4% Y/Y) and motor vehicles (+0.5% M/M, +4.5% Y/Y) also outperformed.

Laggards during the month included electronics stores (-0.4% M/M, -3.4% Y/Y) and furniture/home furnishing sales (-0.9% M/M).

Economists say the mixed report shows underlying consumer strength offset in certain categories by the impact of tariffs on pricing.

