Nvidia targets raised after Q3 beats

Bank of America (Buy) raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $250 to $275 and keeps the company as their top large-cap pick.

The firm sees NVDA as uniquely positioned to re-accelerate in existing markets while expanding into new markets, including edge computing, 5G, and advanced auto.

The bank praises NVDA's solid Q3 results and notes that the downside sales outlook was likely due to gaming seasonality. BofAML notes that data center sales are re-accelerating and gross margins continue to expand.

Cowen (Outperform) lifts NVDA from $195 to $240. The firm says the report indicated a return to normalized growth in gaming and data center.

The firm sees an attractive set-up into FY21 when the 7nm product cycles and Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) could move estimates materially higher.