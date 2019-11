AMAT, JCP among premarket gainers

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +30% after Q3 results.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) +28% after Q3 results.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) +11% on addition to SmallCap 600.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +11% .

J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) +10% after Q3 results.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) +9% on positive clinical outcomes for patients with type 2 diabetes who switched insulin therapy to V-Go from a basal-only, basal-bolus, or premix insulin regimen.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) +8% .

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) +8% .

RH (NYSE:RH) +7% as Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in the company.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) +7% following Amarin's FDA panel win to expand the label for high triglyceride med Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) to include a CV benefit claim.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) +7% . after Q4 earnings and positive analyst upgrade.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) +7% on positive vote from an FDA advisory committee backing a CV benefit claim for Vascepa (icosapent ethyl).