ArcelorMittal gets India Supreme Court OK to complete Essar Steel deal

India's Supreme Court has removed the last legal hurdle for ArcelorMittal's (NYSE:MT) $6B takeover of Essar Steel, upholding key provisions of the three-year-old bankruptcy code in a critical test of the country's new debt resolution process.

The fight among Essar Steel's creditors, who were owed a combined $7B, over distribution of the proceeds from MT's acquisition had upended the takeover process last summer.

The court decision not only ended tycoon Lakshmi Mittal's long wait to enter the world's second biggest steel market, but also comes as a reprieve for Indian banks which are struggling with bad loans worth $140B.