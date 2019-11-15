Valeritas up 9% premarket on additional positive V-Go data

Thinly traded nano cap Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) is up 9% premarket on modest volume in reaction to new data on its V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device. The results were presented at the Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting in Maryland.

Real-world data from 122 patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes (T2D) with HbA1c levels above 7.0% (key threshold for diabetics to manage their condition) showed mean reductions of 1.3% after median duration of five months of V-Go use.

V-Go is a disposable insulin delivery device (patch) that is placed on the skin where it delivers basal/bolus insulin over a 24-hour period.