Fox wins the Super Bowl early

Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) has already sold 78% of its Super Bowl ad inventory with prices ranging from $5.5M to $5.6M for 30-second spots, according to Adweek.

The network sold all of its "A" slots positioned at the beginning of advertising breaks and is easily ahead of last year's pace of overall sales.

Fox deserves some credit for the sales blitz after strategically working with the NFL to shift the number of advertising breaks per quarter to four from five. The contraction of "A" slots created urgency in the market and led to more ad sales going off early at higher rates.