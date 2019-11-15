Trump set to announce updated hospital/insurer transparency rule today

Hospital operators and health insurers may experience volatility today when the Trump administration releases its updated price transparency rule at 2 pm ET.
On November 3, the White House announced that it was postponing implementation to allow time to include the latter.
Hospital groups vociferously oppose the rule, aimed at driving costs down, citing the "trade secret" nature of negotiated rates with payers.
Selected tickers: Humana (HUM +0.3%), Universal Health Services (UHS +0.2%), Tenet Healthcare (THC +0.4%), HCA Healthcare (HCA -0.1%), Community Health Systems (CYH +3.1%), UnitedHealth Group (UNH +0.3%), WellCare Health Plans (WCG -0.2%), Molina Healthcare (MOH +0.6%), Cigna (CI +0.2%), Centene (CNC -0.3%), Anthem (ANTM -0.6%)
