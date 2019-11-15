Stocks start at record highs as Kudlow says trade deal is close

All three top stock market benchmarks open at fresh new highs after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China were close to reaching a trade deal; S&P 500 and Dow both +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

Kudlow's comments follow various reports that suggested the two sides were at odds over the terms of a phase one agreement.

Investors also sort out mixed data on the U.S. economy, with October retail sales rising by a stronger than expected 0.3% but also showing a drop in big-ticket purchases, and October industrial production fell by a larger than forecast 0.8% while September was revised to a 0.3% increase from a 0.4% decline.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.6% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows the trade-sensitive industrials ( +0.7% ) and materials ( +0.6% ) groups among the top performers, while utilities ( -0.3% ), real estate ( -0.1% ) and consumer staples ( -0.1% ) open in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower after three straight increases, with the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.62% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.05.