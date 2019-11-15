Nordstrom deepens ties to Rent the Runway

Nordstrom (JWN -1.1% ) expands its partnership with Rent the Runway in a collaboration that will run across stores, inventory innovation and product development.

Rent the Runway drop boxes will be placed in 30 Nordstrom stores after initially being set up at five locations.

Nordstrom says it will also become an Rent the Runway platform partner, contributing inventory to the RTR ecosystem to extend the lifecycle of Nordstrom products. Nordstrom and Rent the Runway are also studying opportunities to "empower" customers' shopping experience by creating exclusive product available for both purchase and rental.

Rent the Runway is one of the best known of clothing rental upstarts. Earlier this year, Rent the Runway landed a +$1B valuation in a funding round.