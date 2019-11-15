Appaloosa adds Alibaba, increases Micron

In Q2, David Tepper's Appaloosa added positions in Alibaba (BABA +0.8% ) with 1.3M shares, Broadcom (AVGO +0.7% ) with 275K, and Boeing (BA +1.1% ) with 30K.

Increased positions: Micron (MU +2.3% ) from 900K to 6M, PG&E (PCG +6% ) from 16.8M to 18.1M, Facebook (FB +0.4% ) from 1.9M to 2.8M, Alphabet (GOOG +0.9% ) from 215K to 445K, Adobe (ADBE +0.1% ) from 112K to 205K, and Amazon (AMZN -0.4% ) from 185K to 265K.

Closed positions were Intelsat (I +9.1% ) and Centene (CNC -0.3% ).