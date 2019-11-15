Appaloosa adds Alibaba, increases Micron

In Q2, David Tepper's Appaloosa added positions in Alibaba (BABA +0.8%) with 1.3M shares, Broadcom (AVGO +0.7%) with 275K, and Boeing (BA +1.1%) with 30K.
Increased positions: Micron (MU +2.3%) from 900K to 6M, PG&E (PCG +6%) from 16.8M to 18.1M, Facebook (FB +0.4%) from 1.9M to 2.8M, Alphabet (GOOG +0.9%) from 215K to 445K, Adobe (ADBE +0.1%) from 112K to 205K, and Amazon (AMZN -0.4%) from 185K to 265K.
Closed positions were Intelsat (I +9.1%) and Centene (CNC -0.3%).
Decreased positions included Mr. Cooper (COOP -1%) from 1.3M to 653K and Clearway Energy (CWEN +0.3%) from 700K to 597K.
