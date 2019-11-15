UCB's bimekizumab success in second late-stage psoriasis study

UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) announces the successful outcome of a second Phase 3 clinical trial, BE READY, evaluating IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor bimekizumab in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
The study met both co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significantly greater proportions of patients achieving PASI 90 (90% improvement in severity) and clear/almost clear skin at week 16 versus placebo.
A month ago, it announced positive results from the Phase 3 BE VIVID trial.
Results from a third study, BE SURE, should be released in the coming weeks.
The company plans to file marketing applications in 2020.
IL-17 inhibitor-related tickers: Eli Lilly (LLY), Seneca Biopharma (SNCA), Novartis (NVS +0.1%), Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA -3%), Bausch Health Companies (BHC +1%)
