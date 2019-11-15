Saipem seeking merger deal with rival Subsea 7 - Bloomberg

Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMY +1.1% ) is considering a combination with rival Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY +3.8% ) to create a larger European oil services provider, Bloomberg reports.

Saipem, whose biggest shareholder is Italian energy major Eni (E +0.6% ), is pursuing a deal in hopes of bulking up amid the industry downturn, according to the report.

The companies have engaged in merger talks before with no deal reached, but "both companies face challenging end-markets, and a merger would allow them to cut costs and take capacity out of the sector, potentially improving pricing across the subsea market," according to analysts at Berenberg.