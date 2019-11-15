Y-mAbs' omburtamab shows positive effect in rare abdominal cancer

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB -0.1% ) announces encouraging data on omburtamab, a humanized B7-H3-targeting monoclonal antibody, in patients with desmoplastic small round cell tumors (DSRCT), a rare type of aggressive sarcoma that typically starts in the abdomen of pelvis. The results were presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting in Tokyo.

A total of 33 patients underwent gross total resection (GTR) at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. 24 received whole abdominalpelvic intensity-modulated radiotherapy (WA-IMRT) plus omburtamab interperitoneal radio immunotherapy (IP-RIT) while nine patients received WA-IMRT alone.

Median overall survival (OS) in the omburtamab cohort was 59 months compared to 41 months in the other. Adding omburtamab IP-RIT to GTR improved the five-year Kaplan Meier estimated OS from a historical rate of ~20% to ~40%.

Development is ongoing.