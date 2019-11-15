Google ended NIH project on privacy concerns - WaPo

Google (GOOG +1.6% )(GOOGL +1.6% ) abruptly canceled a project with the NIH in 2017, according to The Washington Post sources.

The project ended right before Google was set to publicly post 100K NIH-provided images of chest X-rays. The NIH called and said some of the images still contained information that could identify the patients.

Sources say that Google researchers, while planning the project, didn't obtain legal agreements covering patient privacy.

In other Google news, a WSJ investigation found the company has "increasingly re-engineered and interfered with search results to a far greater degree than the company and its executives have acknowledged."

The WSJ says the actions are often due to pressure from businesses, interest groups, and governments.

More than 100 interviews and WSJ testing showed algorithmic changes to favor big businesses, engineer adjustments to information in auto-complete boxes and news results, and blacklisting certain sites separate from those required by law or efforts to curb spam sites.