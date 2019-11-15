Volkswagen plans €60B over five years toward future technologies

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +0.9% ) unveils plans to ramp up spending on electric and hybrid vehicles and digitalization, earmarking ~€60B ($66B) in investments over the next five years.

The company says the figure represents more than 40% of its total investments in property, plant and equipment and all R&D costs during the planning period.

Volkswagen says €33B of the total is intended for electric mobility alone.

"Hybridization, electrification and digitalization of our fleet are becoming an increasingly important area of focus," CEO Herbert Diess says, adding that the company plans to take advantage of economies of scale and achieve maximum synergies.

Volkswagen also is seeking to increase productivity, efficiency and cost base "in light of the worsening economic situation," Diess says.