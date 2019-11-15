Exxon, Papua New Guinea to work toward revisions on P'Nyang gas deal

Papua New Guinea is set to start talks with Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.6% ) in hopes of negotiating better terms for the P'Nyang liquefied natural gas project, with an agreement expected by the end of the month if all goes well, the country's petroleum minister says.

Talks over the project were placed on hold earlier this year when the government sought to revise a separate agreement it has with Total, in which XOM also is involved; the deal was endorsed in September, with minor concessions from TOT.

The P'Nyang project will help feed an expansion of the XOM-led PNG LNG plant.