Lone Pine sheds Microsoft and Adobe stake, while increases in Alibaba, Salesforce and Amazon

Lone Pine Capital disclosed portfolio value of $16.99B as of 30th September 2019, up 5.7% Q/Q.

During the quarter, the fund added Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to its portfolio.

Over the last 5 quarters, lowered stake in Microsoft and Adobe from 8.08% to 4.95% and from 7.53% to 5.78%, respectively.

While upped its stakes in Alibaba, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Amazon from the last quarter to 7.18%, 4.46%, and 6.35%, respectively.

Top 5 holdings: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).