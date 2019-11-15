More on Williams Industrial's Q3 results

Williams Industrial (OTCQX:WLMS -6.3% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 6.3% Y/Y to $56.86M, driven by growth in Canada nuclear projects.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 860 bps to 10.5%; and operating margin expanded by 10 bps to 1.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.84M (-36.4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 270 bps to 3.2%.

Net cash provided used in operating activities YTD was $2.41M, compared to $6.69M a year ago.

Company also announced the plan for a $7M rights offering with a full backstop commitment by the Company’s largest shareholder.

Total backlog was $390.6M, compared with $409M at June 30, 2019 and $501.6M at December 31, 2018.

Company says they have been diligently working to finalize orders that would expand their total backlog by year end to ~$465M to $515M, including convertible backlog for 2020 of ~$195M to $215M.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $230M to $240M or 24% Y/Y growth at midpoint of range; Gross margin 11% to 13%; SG&A 8% to 9% of revenue; and Adj. EBITDA $10M to $12M.

