Rio Tinto to pay $221M to fund ERA uranium mine closure

Rio Tinto (RIO +1.4% ) says it will subscribe to $221M rights shares of Energy Resources of Australia, which has been seeking funds to close and rehabilitate the controversial Ranger uranium mine in Australia's Northern Territory.

Rio, which owns a 68.4% stake in ERA, also says it will fully underwrite ERA's A$476M (US$326M) equity fundraising.

ERA says it has been working closely with Rio for a funding solution after warning earlier this year that the Ranger rehabilitation program would cost most than expected.