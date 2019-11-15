RH +7% as investors ride with Buffett

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) are up 7.05% after the retailer attracted Warren Buffett as an investor. The investment is drawing a lot of attention as it was the only new long position by Berkshire Hathaway in Q3.

Analysts think the Buffett interest in RH will provide a backstop for shares on the downside.

Volume on RH is twice normal activity just halfway through the session. The high level of short interest outstanding on RH is likely to have contributed to the volume spike.

Previously: Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in RH (Nov. 14)