CenterPoint Energy slammed with downgrades at four Wall Street firms

CenterPoint Energy (CNP -4.9% ) is today's biggest decliner on the S&P 500 and sinks to a 52-week low after BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Guggenheim and SunTrust RH all downgrade the stock to Neutral or Hold from Buy.

BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith cut CNP to Neutral from Buy with a $27 price target, saying the outcome of the Houston Electric rate case likely will be "much more punitive than expected."

The recommendation from the Texas Public Utility Commission for a 40% equity cap and 9.25% ROE will put substantial pressure on EPS estimates, and ring-fencing provisions would restrict the company from sending a dividend up to the parent, Dumoulin-Smith says.

Given that the Houston case seems to be headed for an "unconstructive outcome," the BAML analyst now sees the need for as much as $1.2B in equity in 2021, up from his prior assumption of $1B.

CNP's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.