Group proposes strict standards for building, operating mine waste dams

A group representing the world's largest miners has published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the type of mining waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year, WSJ reports.

If adopted by companies and governments, the standards recommended by the International Council of Mining and Metals would require miners to design and monitor their dams to new, tougher benchmarks and require greater public disclosure about the dams.

The new rules come in the wake of the January failure of a tailings dam operated by Vale (NYSE:VALE) that killed 270 people.

Related tickers include VALE, RIO, BHP, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY