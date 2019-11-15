Roche to acquire Promedior for up to $1.39B

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3% ) has agreed to acquire Lexington, MA-based Promedior, a clinical-stage developer of therapies for fibrotic diseases, for up to $1.39B.

Specifically, Roche will pay $360M in upfront cash plus up to $1.00B in milestones.

Promedior's lead candidate is Phase 3-stage PRM-151, a recombinant form of a protein called pentraxin-2, for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and myelofibrosis.

The company say pentraxin-2 acts as an agonist to turn on a fibrosis resolution pathway via regulatory macrophages (type of immune cell) while simultaneously turning off a pathway mediated by pro-inflammatory and pro-fibrotic macrophages.