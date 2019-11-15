Maersk moves higher as lower costs lift profitability despite revenue dip

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) closed nearly 6% higher in Europe after reporting a 31% increase in Q3 net profit to $520M from $396M in the year-earlier period and above the $359M analyst consensus estimate.

Q3 EBITDA rose 14% Y/Y to $1.66B, and the company reiterates expectations for full-year EBITDA of $5.4B-$5.8B.

Maersk confirmed a 1% Y/Y drop in revenues to $10.06B, and its main shipping unit saw relatively flat revenue as a 2.1% rise in volumes was offset by a 3.6% drop in freight rates, but profitability in the unit jumped.

The rise in profitability has been driven by capacity management and cost controls, with shipping unit costs falling 3% in the quarter.

Maersk says it expects global container demand to grow 1%-3% next year vs. 1%-2% in 2019, but "continued weakening of global sentiment, above all in the manufacturing sector, reduces the likelihood of a growth pickup in 2020."