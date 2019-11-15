Gulfport Energy downgraded at SunTrust on debt, valuation concerns

Gulfport Energy (GPOR -0.3% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $3 price target, slashed from $6, at SunTrust RH, which cites the stock's recent outperformance relative to its peers, a lower rate of growth and higher leverage.

SunTrust Neal Dingmann says GPOR is performing "admirably" by executing on its assets, reducing costs and increasing free cash flows, but the key for GPOR is lowering its debt, yet the company's two basins are "out of favor," making an adjustment in its balance sheet difficult.

GPOR's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.