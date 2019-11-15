U.S. rig count drops for fourth straight week; oil rigs shed another 10

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. declines for the fourth consecutive week and the 11th time in 12 weeks, sliding by another 11 rigs to 806, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The oil rig count sheds another 10 to 674 and gas rigs lose one rig at 129, while 3 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

WTI December crude is little changed by the data, +1.7% to $57.74/bbl.

