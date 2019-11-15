United Airlines latest to extend 737 MAX cancellations into March

Cancellations of Boeing's (BA +1.3% ) 737 MAX flights are extended until March 4 by United Airlines (UAL +0.4% ), making it the latest carrier to withhold the aircraft from scheduling until early March.

American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) last week announced extended cancellations through early March.

United previously canceled MAX flights through early January, and the new timeline would lead to more than 8,500 flights being canceled between November and the first few days of March.

The March date would mark nearly a year since regulators around the world issued a safety ban on the MAX following two fatal crashes.