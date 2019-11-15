Baupost bulks up Liberty and sells eBay

Seth Klarman’s hedge fund Baupost Group portfolio value declined 21% Q/Q to $8.8B as of 30th September 2019.

During the quarter, the fund initiated a position in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS).

The fund continued to boost its holding in Liberty Global and making it the largest position in the equity portfolio, owns ~ 44M valued at ~$1.05B

Klarman continued to reduce holding in Cheniere Energy, and so far this year has offloaded around 2.5M

The fund accumulated ~30M in Q1 2019 and Q4 2018. However, in Q2 2019 started selling, and has halved the position since.

Top 5 holdings: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG)