Petrobras produces first oil at Iara license offshore Brazil

Petrobras (PBR +2.1% ) says it started oil and gas production at the Iara license at Brazil's deepwater pre-salt Santos Basin from the P-68 floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The P-68 FPSO, which can process up to 150K bbl/day of oil and 6M cm of gas, is the first of the two FPSOs already launched and to be installed on the license and will contribute to PBR's production growth, particularly in 2020, with new wells being interconnected in the Berbigão field and the interconnection of wells in Sururu field.

PBR is the operator and 42.5% owner of the Iara license, in partnership with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which holds a 25% stake, Total (NYSE:TOT) with 22.5% and Petrogal Brasil at 10%.