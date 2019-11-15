Baker Hughes upped at Susquehanna on strong free cash flow view

Baker Hughes (BKR +3.6% ) rallies after Susquehanna upgrades shares to Positive from Neutral with a $27 price target, ticked up from $25, forecasting compelling earnings growth through 2021 with double digit annual growth in free cash flow.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino notes a strong backlog of work in the long cycle Turbomachinery and Process Solutions and Oilfield Equipment businesses.

Earlier this week, BKR broke ground on its first chemicals manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

BKR's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.