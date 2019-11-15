Dominion Energy shuts pipeline after fire in Ohio

Dominion Energy (D +0.7% ) says a pipeline in Pepper Pike, Ohio, has been isolated after it exploded, shutting off the flow of gas.

"As a precaution, crews are working to confirm the integrity of Dominion Energy mains and service lines in the area and check for potential migration of gas from the incident site," the company tells Reuters.

The gas line explosion forced the evacuation of several residents and closure of some roads in Pepper Pike, according to media reports.

Separately, Dominion says its Cove Point LNG Terminal in Maryland loaded its 100th commercial liquefied natural gas ship this week, 19 months after the export facility entered commercial service.