Shell traders rack up $1B profit in fuel oil market - Bloomberg

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.6% ) has made $1B from fuel oil trading fuel this year, Bloomberg reports, making it one of the big winners from rules designed to make the shipping industry greener.

Shell has not said how its traders posted such a big profit, but premiums for fuel lower in sulfur have surged this year, potentially benefiting companies that produce more of the product, Bloomberg says; Shell's refining system is relatively sophisticated, which could put the company in a better position as the regulations enter into force.

In its Q3 earnings conference call, Shell CFO Jessica Uhl said the company's traders benefited from "the change in the fuel standards" linked to IMO 2020, but Shell has not disclosed any specific amounts.

Separately, Reuters reports Shell has appointed Citi to run the sale of its onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets, a process expected to be officially launched at the end of November.