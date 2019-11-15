American Water Works, SJW initiated at Neutral by J.P. Morgan

Coverage of water utilities American Water Works (AWK +0.3% ) and SJW Group (SJW +0.4% ) is initiated by J.P. Morgan with Neutral ratings and respective $127 and $73 price targets.

In starting AWK, JPM analyst Chris Turnure says the company could not achieve its guidance for 7%-10% earnings growth without employment of "rapidly increasing holdco debt or the backstop of equally low cost equity," but excess total shareholder return can offset any mild premium erosion "for the time being."

Meanwhile, JPM's Richard Sunderland sees SJW's current 10% price-to-earnings discount to water utility peers as fairly balancing company-specific growth risks with potential capex or synergy-driven earnings upside.

AWK's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.