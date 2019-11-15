CN Rail to cut 1,600 employees as freight volumes decline - Globe & Mail

Canadian National Railway (CNI +0.5% ) is laying off ~1,600 employees as freight volumes decline amid trade tensions and a weakening North American economy, The Globe and Mail reports.

The layoffs affect managers, office employees and unionized rail workers in a range of positions across CN Rail's network in Canada and the U.S., according to the report, which adds the number of job losses could rise if demand from rail customers continues to decline.

"The company is adjusting its resources to demand," a CN spokesperson tells the Globe, without specifying the number of job cuts.