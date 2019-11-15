Trump, Apple's Cook visiting Texas facilities next week

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook and President Trump will visit facilities in Texas on Wednesday where the Mac Pro is assembled, according to Reuters sources.

The trip comes as Apple is seeking further tariff exemptions on goods imported from China, where Apple makes most of its products. U.S. trade regulators recently approved 10 of Apple's 15 requests.

Earlier this year, the WSJ reported Apple planned to move its Mac Pro production to China, which inspired negative tweets from Trump. Apple later announced it would assemble the new Mac Pros in Austin.