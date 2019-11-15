MedMen to axe over 190 workers in cost-cutting move

Aimed at achieving positive EBITDA by the end of next year, cannabis retailer MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) implements a 90-day plan to improve its fundamentals, including the termination of more than 190 employees (80 corporate), that it believes will reduce SG&A to $85M on an annualized basis. Key objectives:

Focus on core markets.

Reduce SG&A.

Drive asset-level EBITDA.

Limit cash outlays over the next 12 months.

Reinvest in employees and culture.

Additional actions include the divestment of its stake in Treehouse REIT for $14M, limiting new store openings in 2020 to those with revenue potential greater than $10M in the first year, delaying further investments in certain medical markets (NY and AZ), selling its interest in certain cannabis brands for $8M and exploring strategic alternatives for certain operations and licenses in non-critical states.