Dow cracks 28,000 for first time, as stocks swept up in trade optimism

The three major stock market indexes shattered their previous all-time highs, including a first-ever 28,000 finish on the Dow Jones average, sparked by fresh optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal.

Stocks built momentum through the day after top White House advisor Larry Kudlow said a deal was close, comments that followed reports earlier in the week suggesting the two sides were at odds over the terms of a phase one agreement.

Trade-sensitive names such as Boeing, Caterpillar, Apple and Micron Technology all rose more than 1%, and stocks in the health care sector (+2.2%) surged after the Trump administration released a plan that would force hospitals and insurance companies to disclose the rates they negotiated.

For the week, the S&P 500 closed up 0.9% for its sixth straight week of gains, while the Dow performed even better, climbing 1.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices rose slightly even with the risk-on mentality in the stock market, as the two-year yield added 3 bps to 1.61% and the 10-year yield edged 2 bps higher to 1.83%.

WTI December crude oil jumped 1.7% to settle at $57.72/bbl.