Airbnb tightening reins on Experiences
Nov. 15, 2019 4:58 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Airbnb (AIRB) plans to verify all of its Experiences listings, though it doesn't specify what verification will involve.
- The company will also expand the list of activities considered "technically specialized," which require the listing entity to provide proof of permits and, if applicable, certifications and licenses. The new entries include outdoor activities near large bodies of water and experiences in National Parks and US Forest Service lands.
- Earlier this month, AIRB said it would start verifying its short-term rentals after a shooting that killed five people in an Airbnb rental.