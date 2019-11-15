Upcoming movie 'very damaging' to DuPont, analyst says

DuPont (NYSE:DD) sank 3.4% in today's trade after analysts at Fermium Research said the soon to be released movie Dark Waters about the effect of deadly chemicals in West Virginia is "very damaging" for the company.

Fermium's Frank Mitsch, who watched a sneak preview, thinks the movie that focuses on DuPont's settled litigation over perfluorooctanoic acid production, will be a hit and may cast a cloud over the company and the entire chemical industry.

"We can see a scenario where interest in DD from individual investors dissipates, though also a broader concern for the chemicals sector given the negative portrayal," Mitsch wrote.

DuPont has been exploring asset sales, and the negatives from the movie could subside if a deal occurs, Mitsch added.