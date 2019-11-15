California leads lawsuit to set own fuel efficiency standards

California is joined by 22 other states and the District of Columbia in suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Trump administration from stripping it off its long-standing authority to set its own fuel-efficiency standards on cars and trucks.

The filing also includes a petition asking the court to review the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's effort to preempt California's right to set tailpipe emission standards.

The administration acted in September to revoke California's ability to set air pollution standards for cars, trucks and SUVs that go beyond those required by the federal government.

California enjoys an exemption under the 1970 Clean Air Act that allows it to get a federal waiver to set more stringent air pollution standards; the EPA granted the state a waiver to set tailpipe emission standards in 2009.

Relevant companies include GM, F, FCAU, OTCPK:DDAIF, HMC, TM, OTCPK:VWAGY.