Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG project passes FERC environmental test

Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export plant in Oregon moves closer to winning approval for construction after the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a final environmental impact statement.

FERC staff concluded construction and operation of the project would cause some adverse environmental impacts, but most would be reduced to less-than-significant levels with mitigation measures.

The project could adversely affect 18 federally-listed or proposed threatened and endangered species, and "permanently and significantly impact the visual character of Coos Bay," FERC said.

Jordan Cove, which would include five liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks and the 229-mile Pacific Connector pipeline, is designed to produce 7.5M mt/year of LNG, equivalent to ~1B cf/day of natural gas.