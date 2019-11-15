U.S. oil output keeps climbing, holding crude prices in check

Even as several energy producers have pledged to spend less on drilling as oil prices remain subdued, there's no sign yet of lower production.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by another 10 during the past week and is down 23% YTD, or 203 rigs, according to Baker Hughes, yet crude production has climbed 9.4% to 12.8M bbl/day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports.

WTI December crude gained 1.7% today to settle at $57.72/bbl but only slightly higher than at the end of last week.

U.S. shale drillers are on pace to produce 16% more oil this year than in 2018, according to Rystad Energy, even as it expects continued reductions in capital spending and a renewed focus on cash flow next year.

It's a formula that has weighed on oil and gas equities all year: Apple alone is now worth more than the entire S&P 500 energy index, Bank of America says, adding that the sector has a high bar to attract investors while short-term commodity price moves meet long-term uncertainties over the fate of fossil fuels.

