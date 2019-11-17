Ford workers approve new labor deal

The United Auto Workers union has secured a new four-year labor deal with Ford (NYSE:F), which largely mirrors one struck at General Motors last month.

It requires Ford to invest more than $6B in its U.S. manufacturing operations, create or retain 8,500 U.S. jobs, and permits the automaker to shutter an engine plant in Michigan.

Negotiations now shift to Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), the last of the Detroit automakers. UAW's discussions are expected to be a bit more contentious due to its planned merger with PSA group and amid a federal probe into union corruption that started with the Italian-American carmaker.