Shareholders clear Caesars-Eldorado merger

Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have approved an $8.58B cash-and-stock merger that would create the biggest casino operator in the U.S.

The deal comes after activist investor Carl Icahn acquired a stake Caesars earlier this year and pushed for the sale.

Activity is heating up on the Las Vegas Strip... In October, MGM old its landmark Bellagio property to a JV it created with Blackstone and said it would sell Circus Circus outright to Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin for $825M.