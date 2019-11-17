Saudi Aramco valued at up to $1.7T in IPO

Saudi Arabia has set Aramco's (ARMCO) preliminary valuation at $1.6T to $1.71T, below the $2T level previously targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The state-owned oil giant is seeking to raise between $24B and $25.6B by selling a 1.5% stake, putting it close to the world's largest IPO - Alibaba's $25B deal in 2014. Aramco will mainly rely on local demand with one third of the offering reserved for Saudi retail investors.

While the company pulled plans to market the deal in the U.S., MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) will follow in the path of S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell, which told clients this week that they could fast-track Aramco's inclusion into their indexes as soon as December.

