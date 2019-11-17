U.S. to extend reprieve for Huawei - Reuters

The Trump administration is set to issue a two-week extension of a license allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei, sources told Reuters.

While it is far shorter than the prior 90-day extension, a longer extension is in the works but has not yet been finalized due to regulatory hurdles.

Out of $70B that Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11B went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Update: Reuters says the Trump administration’s plans have changed and it now plans to renew the temporary extension for the same 90-day period as it did in August.