'Take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX - FAA

"Take whatever time is needed" for the review of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told his team in a Nov. 14 memo and video message reviewed by Reuters.

The comments came days after the planemaker announced its expectations for the FAA to certify the MAX in mid-December, sending its stock price soaring last Monday.

U.S. officials privately said this week that Boeing's timetable was aggressive - if not unrealistic - and was not cleared in advance by regulators.