ZTO Express Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $762.94M (+23.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zto has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.