Qudian Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Qudian (NYSE:QD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+59.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.93M (+11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, qd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.