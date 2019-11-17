Ashland Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $644.53M (-32.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ash has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.